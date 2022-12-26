Critics look back on the standout TV shows of 2022

Eric Deggans, National Public Radio:

I don't know if I can top that. I'm not going to try to top Lorraine, because, first of all, I'm going to cosign on "Severance." I love that show.

My top is going to be "Better Call Saul," the AMC series and a spinoff from "Breaking Bad" featuring sort of the origin story of the sleazy lawyer Saul Goodman. The people who made "Breaking Bad 'really perfected their storytelling techniques on "Better Call Saul." And they created this story that told us about the making of this character and also what happened after "Breaking" — after the events of "Breaking Bad," when the cops would have descended on this meth-making operation, and Saul Goodman had to go into hiding.

Very subtle, very sophisticated, and also a way of sort of going back and rewriting some of the story of the other "Breaking Bad" characters. So of that show.

I am a "Star Wars' and "Star Trek" nerd, so I want to talk about a show from the "Star Wars" universe called "Andor," which is a show starring Diego Luna as a Rebel leader that we also saw in the movie "Rogue One."

And, again, this is sort of his origin story, how he came to be part of a Rebel Alliance that would challenge the evil empire from the "Star Wars" movies, and, indeed, how that rebel alliance actually was formed. It's about these people seeing a fascist government slowly take over a representative government and how that Rebel Alliance forms to resist it.

And there's a lot of — there's a lot that can speak to today's times, I will just say.

And then my third one would be "Abbott Elementary," which is just an amazing comedy on ABC about a young teacher in Philly schools, a Philly elementary school, jokes every five seconds, and they're all funny. The characters are amazing. And it's a show that has three substantial parts for women of color, for Black women.

And they're all different, and they're all dynamic, and they're all essential to the story, which is something you rarely see in network television.