Monday on the News Hour, parts of the country try to dig out of a massive winter storm that has led to dozens of deaths, widespread power outages and travel delays. The Taliban further restricts girls' education and women's rights, forcing aid groups to halt work in the country. Plus, why many Americans do not have adequate access to banks and the crucial financial services they provide.
