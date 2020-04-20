What do you think? Leave a respectful comment.

Coronavirus Coverage

Watch live

Essential FAQ

U.S. coronavirus map

Listen: Special podcast episode

This antibody test could offer a clearer picture of how the body responds to COVID-19

Crowds gather to protest restrictions, but health experts issue grim warning

William Brangham
By —

William Brangham

Audio

Listen to this Segment

William Brangham
By —

William Brangham

William Brangham is a correspondent and producer for PBS NewsHour in Washington, D.C. He joined the flagship PBS program in 2015, after spending two years with PBS NewsHour Weekend in New York City.

@WmBrangham

Support Provided By: Learn more

More Ways to Watch

Additional Support Provided By:

Trending Now

  1. Watch Apr 14 The problem with thinking you know more than the experts

  2. Read Apr 20 WATCH: Trump suggests governors don’t ‘understand’ U.S. virus testing capacity

  3. Watch Apr 20 Why getting the U.S. back to normal in the next couple months is a ‘fantasy’

  4. Read Apr 15 Millions of Americans are receiving relief payments this week, but who is being left out?

  5. Read Apr 20 What history revealed about cities that socially distanced during a pandemic

The Latest