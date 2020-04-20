Crowds gather to protest restrictions, but health experts issue grim warning

Subscribe to Here’s the Deal, our politics newsletter for analysis you won’t find anywhere else.
Thank you. Please check your inbox to confirm.
Coronavirus Coverage
Watch live
Essential FAQ
U.S. coronavirus map
Listen: Special podcast episode
This antibody test could offer a clearer picture of how the body responds to COVID-19
William Brangham
William Brangham
Watch the Full Episode
William Brangham is a correspondent and producer for PBS NewsHour in Washington, D.C. He joined the flagship PBS program in 2015, after spending two years with PBS NewsHour Weekend in New York City.
Support Provided By:
Learn more
Additional Support Provided By:
Watch
Apr 14
The problem with thinking you know more than the experts
Read
Apr 20
WATCH: Trump suggests governors don’t ‘understand’ U.S. virus testing capacity
Watch
Apr 20
Why getting the U.S. back to normal in the next couple months is a ‘fantasy’
Read
Apr 15
Millions of Americans are receiving relief payments this week, but who is being left out?
Read
Apr 20
What history revealed about cities that socially distanced during a pandemic
Economy
Apr 20
By Andrew Taylor, Lisa Mascaro, Associated Press
Nation
Apr 20
By Associated Press
By Ryan Foley, Associated Press
World
Apr 20
By Robert Burns, Associated Press
Health
Apr 20
By Candice Choi, Associated Press
By Mauricio Savarese, Associated Press
By Bobby Caina Calvan, Associated Press
By Justin Stabley
By Alanna Durkin Richer, Associated Press
By Dr. Howard Markel
What do you think? Leave a respectful comment.