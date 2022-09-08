D.C. mayor declares emergency as Republican governors send migrant buses to Washington

Amna Nawaz:

Before the sun is even up, the bus arrives near Washington, D.C.'s Union Station carrying dozens of migrants and asylum seekers who all crossed the U.S. Southern border into Texas.

Volunteers from a nonprofit greet them after this 36-hour trip. For some, the journey began months earlier. They carry with them everything they have left.

So it's just past 6:15. The group's basically been divided into a few subsections, people who have no contacts or family here in the United States. We're walking with them right now. They're going to be moved to a shelter facility here in the D.C. area. And then a smaller group of folks who say they do have some family or friends that they're looking to reconnect with here in the U.S. They have been taken to another area to see if they can make those connections.

For five months now, Republican Texas Governor Greg Abbott has been offering migrants arriving in his state free bus rides to Washington, D.C., a political message aimed at the president.