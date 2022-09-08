Subscribe to Here’s the Deal, our politics newsletter for analysis you won’t find anywhere else.
Thursday on the NewsHour, Queen Elizabeth II dies after ruling for more than 70 years. We look back at the life of Britain's longest-reigning monarch. On a surprise visit, Secretary of State Antony Blinken announces more support for Ukraine's fight against Russian invaders. Plus, we take the pulse of voters about the U.S. economy and the investigations surrounding former President Trump.
