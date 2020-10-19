‘Darkest part of the pandemic’ is approaching, says public health expert

Michael Osterholm:

Well, first of all, we're going to see these large numbers.

And we already saw this past summer what it looks like to have 70,000 cases a day. And it's horrible, even when it was only in a few states where they were really in trouble. Now we're going to see many more states are going to be in trouble. And the numbers are going to go much higher.

On top of that, when you listen to the very excellent reports you just had, they talked about opening up new beds. You know, the big problem in this country isn't going to be about new beds. We can get those. What we're running out of are people who have expertise in intensive care medicine, doctors, nurses, the support teams.

And when you don't have that kind of expertise at hand, even though you may have a bed, you're not getting the care that may necessarily save your life. And so expect to see not only severe illnesses increasing, and the number of people in ICUs, but expect to see the deaths increase.

And that's what's going to be a challenge for us. And then, as you said, we're getting closer to the holidays. And I have said for months this is our COVID year. Expect it to be different. Don't try to make it like last year or, hopefully, it'll be like next year.

And I think that, based on the number of experiences that I have personally been involved with where young adults take home the virus to mom and dad, grandpa and grandma, uncle Bill and aunt Jane for some kind of celebration, only to have them become infected and be dead three weeks later, we don't want that to happen at the holidays.

So that means you're going to have to really all reconsider, how do we do the holidays? Is it time to go home? We all want to see our loved ones. But we have to ask ourselves, if we really love them, what are we going to do to help protect particularly those who are older who have underlying health problems? This is going to be a huge challenge.