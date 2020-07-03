David Brooks and Jonathan Capehart on coronavirus failures, anti-Trump Republicans

Jonathan Capehart:

Well, look, I agree with David that the president has been a complete failure when it comes to the COVID response.

And, also — and I also agree with David, you know, it is not just the president. It's the people going to the bars, the people going to the beaches, the people going to pool parties and house parties.

But we have to remember, though, that people look to leadership. They look to the president for leadership. And what we have seen over the last few months is a parallel universe that has been set up, where the president happy-talks the nation about the virus going away and disappearing in the heat and injecting people with detergent and disinfectants.

And then you have Drs. Birx and Fauci desperately trying to get facts and information out to the American people, and not being able to break through because the president of the United States will not model the behavior that would filter down to everyone to send the clear signal that this pandemic is serious, and here is what I am doing that is part of the effort to slow it down.

If he had done that from the very beginning, washed his hands, put on a mask, not call it a hoax, and make up all sorts of racist names for it, but if he had just shown that kind of symbolic leadership, I doubt we would be in this situation that we are in right now.