David Brooks and Karen Tumulty on Trump’s July 4 event, 2020 Democrats

David Brooks:

Yes, well, I was up on the Mall earlier in the afternoon, and there was a rally of Gold Star moms and wives, people who had lost a son or husband in Iraq. And there was a great military feel to that.

And they took the service, which they were so proud of, and what they had suffered, and they tied it to the fight on socialism. And it struck me that really is the Trump story, that he goes to the military as a source of American values, and then contrasts that to the hostile world outside.

And that's one story of America. I don't think it's the real story. I think it's the story of Rome, frankly. Our stories, we have military power, but that's not really what the American story is about.

For most Americans, it would be, we're an immigrant country who provided social mobility and really liberation for a lot of people who came from oppressed lands. That's actually not — obviously can't be the Trump story, because he doesn't believe in that story.

I would say we're the story that believes in democracy, and democracy is the belief in the universal dignity of all people. And it's — so, we have a strong military, but not for itself. We have a strong military to realize the promise of democracy, the promise of human dignity.

And Trump doesn't really go there. He gives us basically what is a pagan Roman story.