DC art exhibit makes shoes out of trash in nod to the ‘Great Shoe Spill of 1990’

William Brangham:

Oceanographer Curt Ebbesmeyer studied that small sneaker flotilla. He's been dubbed the world's expert on flotsam, the floating debris spilled from cargo ships.

Ebbesmeyer has tracked everything from spilled rubber duckies to floating hockey gloves. The 1990 shoe spill and many others like it have helped researchers understand the behavior of what are called gyres, which are huge circular ocean currents. By tracking thousands of objects from different spills as they drift, scientists can now better predict how something like an oil spill might travel, and where it might end up.

And the original Nikes specifically taught Ebbesmeyer one odd fact, that left shoes tend to drift one way and right shoes another.

That is the striking thing about this, is that it's a fun and charming story that we hear, but these sneakers going into the ocean did lead to some real scientific understanding.