Deadly migrant boat disaster renews criticism of immigration policies in Greece

Malcolm Brabant
By —

Malcolm Brabant

It has been one week since an overloaded fishing trawler filled with hundreds of migrants sank off the southwest coast of Greece. The vessel left Libya and crossed the Mediterranean before becoming disabled. It drifted for hours before capsizing. Hundreds remain unaccounted for as the anger, grief and political fallout continue. Special Correspondent Malcolm Brabant reports.

