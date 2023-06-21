Deadly migrant boat disaster renews criticism of immigration policies in Greece

Subscribe to Here’s the Deal, our politics
Malcolm Brabant
It has been one week since an overloaded fishing trawler filled with hundreds of migrants sank off the southwest coast of Greece. The vessel left Libya and crossed the Mediterranean before becoming disabled. It drifted for hours before capsizing. Hundreds remain unaccounted for as the anger, grief and political fallout continue. Special Correspondent Malcolm Brabant reports.
Malcolm Brabant has been a special correspondent for the PBS Newshour since 2015.
