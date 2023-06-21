Subscribe to Here’s the Deal, our politics
Wednesday on the NewsHour, an underwater noise heard in the search for the missing Titanic sub offers a glimmer of hope as the window for a rescue closes. The deadly migrant boat disaster in the Mediterranean is renewing criticism of immigration policies in Greece. Plus, Judy Woodruff reports on school boards becoming battlegrounds for divisions on race, gender and other hot-button issues.
