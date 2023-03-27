Deadly shooting at private school in Nashville prompts grief, calls for action

Stephanie Sy:

In a scene that has become all too familiar in this country, first responders in Nashville, Tennessee, this morning rushed to respond to reports of an active school shooter, this time at the Covenant School, a private Christian elementary school of about 200 students.

Tennessee police initially set a female suspect entered the school and killed three children and three staff members, before being shot and killed by responding officers. The children were identified as Evelyn Dieckhaus, Hallie Scruggs, and William Kinney, and the adult victims, all in their 60s, were named Cynthia Peak, Katherine Koonce, and Mike Hill.

The shooter was later identified as Audrey Hale, transgender, 28 years old and a former student at the school.

Don Aaron with the Nashville Police Department described the weapons used.