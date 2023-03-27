Subscribe to Here’s the Deal, our politics
Monday on the NewsHour, multiple children and adults died in a shooting at a private school in Nashville, Tennessee. Israel’s prime minister delayed plans to overhaul the nation’s court system amid widespread protests. A new poll reveals what Americans think of Trump’s legal troubles and highlights a sharp divide among voters. Plus, Margaret Cho discusses her career and the role of comedy today.
