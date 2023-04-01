Deadly storms, tornadoes lay waste to large areas of South and Midwest

Subscribe to Here’s the Deal, our politics
newsletter for analysis you won’t find anywhere else.
Thank you. Please check your inbox to confirm.
John Yang
John Yang
Harry Zahn
Harry Zahn
Leave your feedback
A massive line of severe weather wreaked havoc from the Deep South to the Great Lakes. An estimated 85 million people were in the path of the storms, and at least 21 people were killed. We hear from residents affected by the tornadoes, and John Yang speaks with atmospheric scientist Walker Ashley for more on the storms.
John Yang is the anchor of PBS News Weekend and a correspondent for the PBS NewsHour. He covered the first year of the Trump administration and is currently reporting on major national issues from Washington, DC, and across the country.
Support Provided By:
Learn more