Deadly storms, tornadoes lay waste to large areas of South and Midwest

A massive line of severe weather wreaked havoc from the Deep South to the Great Lakes. An estimated 85 million people were in the path of the storms, and at least 21 people were killed. We hear from residents affected by the tornadoes, and John Yang speaks with atmospheric scientist Walker Ashley for more on the storms.

