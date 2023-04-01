Subscribe to Here’s the Deal, our politics
Saturday on PBS News Weekend, another round of massive storms unleashed deadly tornadoes across the South and Midwest. Then, a look at the FDA’s decision to allow over-the-counter sales of the overdose reversal drug Narcan. Plus, a shortage of both public defenders and prosecutors in Wisconsin is raising concerns about fairness in the legal system.
