Deadly violence erupts in Kenosha, days after Blake shooting

John Yang:

Two people were shot to death, while another was wounded, as protests flared for a third night in Kenosha. Cell phone video appeared to capture a young white man firing a rifle in the street.

As the crowd scattered, the man walked down the middle of the street with his hands up as police arrived, though officers did not challenge or apprehend him. This afternoon, police in Illinois said they arrested 17-year-old Kyle Rittenhouse of Antioch, Illinois, which is about 20 miles from Kenosha.

Court filings say he's being held on a charge of first-degree intentional homicide in Wisconsin.

Kenosha authorities said they're looking into reports that he was part of a vigilante group patrolling the city.