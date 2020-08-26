What do you think? Leave a respectful comment.

Latest Election News

Deadly violence erupts in Kenosha, days after Blake shooting

By —

John Yang

A chaotic night in Kenosha, Wisconsin, has led to two deaths. Cellphone video shows an unidentified white male shooting a rifle in the streets. The city has been in uproar since the police shooting of Jacob Blake, a Black man, on Sunday. Authorities have released few details about that incident, in which Blake was shot multiple times in the back in front of his children. John Yang reports.

  • Judy Woodruff:

    A chaotic night in Kenosha, Wisconsin, one that led to two deaths after protests and confrontations, and after several days of anger, frustration and unrest following the police shooting of Jacob Blake, a black man. Authorities still have released few details about that shooting.

    John Yang has the latest.

  • Man:

    He shot him, man. He shot him.

  • John Yang:

    Two people were shot to death, while another was wounded, as protests flared for a third night in Kenosha. Cell phone video appeared to capture a young white man firing a rifle in the street.

    As the crowd scattered, the man walked down the middle of the street with his hands up as police arrived, though officers did not challenge or apprehend him. This afternoon, police in Illinois said they arrested 17-year-old Kyle Rittenhouse of Antioch, Illinois, which is about 20 miles from Kenosha.

    Court filings say he's being held on a charge of first-degree intentional homicide in Wisconsin.

    Kenosha authorities said they're looking into reports that he was part of a vigilante group patrolling the city.

  • Daniel Miskinis:

    It's a very active investigation. And we have a person in custody out of state.

    Obviously, I will be working to bring that person to Wisconsin to face appropriate charges.

    What I can't tell you is what led to the disturbance that led to the use of deadly force by this person, and if both deaths are related to the same person. I don't know that at this point.

  • John Yang:

    The shootings horrified witnesses.

  • Pat:

    The man was laying on his stomach. He turns around, and first shot was fired. And that went straight into the guy. The second shot was fired. That went into another gentleman.

    I ran inside. We got everyone away from the windows, got everyone down. And this gentleman stood up again, backing up, firing just down the street.

  • Man:

    Was he a homeowner protecting his property? Was he someone against the Black Lives movement? What was he? We don't know. It's just crazy. It's chaos, total chaos.

  • John Yang:

    Outrage has filled the city's streets since Sunday, when Kenosha police shot Jacob Blake, who is black, multiple times from behind at close range and in front of his three children.

    His attorney said it would take a miracle for the 29-year-old to walk again.

    Blake's mother, Julia Jackson, today on "CBS This Morning."

  • Julia Jackson:

    I feel like I'm in a bad dream. Never in a million years did I think — we think that we would be here in this place. Him being alive is just a miracle in itself.

  • John Yang:

    Last night's protest began peacefully. Crowds gathered outside the Kenosha County Courthouse. Riot police stood guard and tactical vehicles patrolled the area.

    The situation escalated when some demonstrators shook a protective fence and threw fireworks at police. Officers responded with tear gas to disperse the crowds to enforce an 8:00 p.m. curfew. Daylight revealed the extent of the damage, as crews cleared away rubble.

    This afternoon, President Trump tweeted that federal law enforcement was on the way: "We will not stand for looting, arson, violence, and lawlessness on American streets." He vowed to "restore law and order."

    Separately, Wisconsin Governor Tony Ever again redoubled the number of state National Guard troops deployed in Kenosha to 500, still short of the 1,500 troops Kenosha County officials called for.

  • Zach Rodriguez:

    We need more National Guardsman on the ground. What the governor sent to us originally did not suffice. It didn't even — it didn't put a dent in the damage that we were seeing happen to our community.

  • Protesters:

    No justice, no peace!

  • John Yang:

    Blake's shooting reignited protests over police use of deadly force nationwide and through the NBA. The league postponed the three playoff games scheduled for today after the Milwaukee Bucks refused to take the court for their contest against the Orlando Magic.

    In Kenosha, authorities are bracing for another night of protests, hoping that an earlier 7:00 p.m. curfew and the increased security will help keep the peace.

    For the "PBS NewsHour," I'm John Yang.

By —

John Yang

John Yang is a correspondent for the PBS NewsHour. He covered the first year of the Trump administration and is currently reporting on major national issues from Washington, DC, and across the country.

@johnyangtv

