Deal allowing Ukraine to export grain extended, easing fears of worsening food shortages

Nick Schifrin
Nick Schifrin
Dan Sagalyn
Dan Sagalyn
Russia agreed to extend a deal that allows Ukraine to export grain to the rest of the world. The agreement between Russia, Ukraine, Turkey and the U.N. is a lifeline at a moment of global food insecurity. It’s also a rare moment of agreement as the war in Ukraine rages on ahead of an expected counteroffensive. Nick Schifrin reports.
Nick Schifrin is the foreign affairs and defense correspondent for PBS NewsHour, based in Washington, D.C. He leads NewsHour's foreign reporting and has created week-long, in-depth series for NewsHour from China, Russia, Ukraine, Nigeria, Egypt, Kenya, Cuba, Mexico, and the Baltics. The PBS NewsHour series "Inside Putin's Russia" won a 2018 Peabody Award and the National Press Club's Edwin M. Hood Award for Diplomatic Correspondence. In November 2020, Schifrin received the American Academy of Diplomacy’s Arthur Ross Media Award for Distinguished Reporting and Analysis of Foreign Affairs.
As the deputy senior producer for foreign affairs and defense at the PBS NewsHour, Dan plays a key role in helping oversee and produce the program’s foreign affairs and defense stories. His pieces have broken new ground on an array of military issues, exposing debates simmering outside the public eye.
