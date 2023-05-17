May 17, 2023PBS NewsHour full episode

Wednesday on the NewsHour...

Wednesday on the NewsHour, an appeals court weighs arguments over access to mifepristone, the widely used abortion pill. A deal allowing war-torn Ukraine to export grain is extended, alleviating fears of worsening food shortages, for now. Plus, Judy Woodruff visits her birthplace of Tulsa, Oklahoma, where a reckoning over historical racism echoes similar discussions nationwide.

Listen to the Broadcast

Subscribe to the Full Show Podcast

Segments From This Episode

Support Provided By: Learn more

More Ways to Watch