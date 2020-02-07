Death of Chinese doctor who tried to warn of new coronavirus sparks public outrage

William Brangham:

Wuhan, China, is like a ghost town. This city of 10 million, now the epicenter of this novel coronavirus outbreak, is on an indefinite quarantine.

As the death toll rises every day, Chinese officials are facing a different crisis. Public outrage is surging because of the death of Dr. Li Wenliang. He's the local physician who helped sound the alarm about this virus back in December. He died yesterday from the virus.

But back when the 34-year-old first spoke out, police detained him and ordered him to sign a statement saying he'd made false claims. Li was one of eight medical professionals who warned about the virus at the very moment the Chinese government wanted to stay silent.

Three weeks later, China announced the outbreak had become a full-scale national emergency.

This young doctor's death and his treatment by police has triggered a rare public revolt against the Chinese government. To many, Li is now a martyr.