Debate over one of their own opens new fault lines in Republican ranks

She wrote:

"Why can't the reconciliation process be subject to the filibuster?"

Now, this is the biggest important part of why we are in budget reconciliation at all, is because it only requires a majority vote. So, let me explain this, showing you a few things.

First, the budget reconciliation process, again, requires just a majority vote, cannot be filibustered. Why is that? Well, it was created in the '70s to try and promote fiscal responsibility, to promote budgets and responsible budgets. And it requires that only material, only resolutions that would affect the budget, either revenue or expenses, spending, those are the only things that are applicable for the budget reconciliation process.

Because of this, it generally can only be used once a year, because there is usually one budget a year. However, this time, there is an exception. Congress can pass a budget reconciliation package in these first hundred days of the Biden presidency and still do another later in the year.

Basically, this is a way around the filibuster. It wasn't intended for that initially, but that is how it has been used.