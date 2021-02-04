Sen. Bill Cassidy on Rep. Greene: ‘She’s part of a conspiracy cabal’

Judy Woodruff:

Senator Bill Cassidy of Louisiana is one of 10 Republicans to meet this week with President Biden about the administration's COVID relief bill.

Senator Cassidy is also one of only a handful of medical doctors serving in Congress. And he joins us now.

Senator, welcome back to the "NewsHour."

I see there is another letter that your group of senators has sent to the White House since you met with President Biden. Are there areas of common ground you see?