Debt ceiling deadline now June 5, giving more time for negotiations

Ten days now stand between the U.S. and a catastrophic default on the nation's debt. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said late today that the U.S. will likely have enough reserves to push off a potential default until June 5. The previous deadline was June 1. The announcement provides some breathing room for the ongoing talks.

Leigh Ann Caldwell is a Capitol correspondent for The Washington Post and joins us now with the latest.

Leigh Ann, it's always great to see you.

So this announcement from Treasury means that lawmakers now have a four additional days to arrive at a deal, pass it through both chambers of Congress, and send it to President Biden's desk. How does this new deadline affect the ongoing negotiations?