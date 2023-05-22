Debt ceiling negotiations continue as Treasury says deadline is 10 days out

Lisa Desjardins:

No question this is a difficult moment, Geoff.

Over the weekend, we saw increased influence from the Republican base, specifically conservatives. And we have seen Republicans and the speaker dig in, in what he's saying, specifically on their request for work requirements for social benefits and also for those spending cuts that they want.

But, at the same time, we have seen progressive Democrats go the other way and say those spending cuts that Republicans want would harm the poor and be bad for this country. So you're seeing, essentially, things move away from the middle, at least over this weekend. There's also an issue with strategy.

Democratic members of Congress I talk to increasingly tell me they think times on their side, that, as the clock ticks down, Republican moderates will blink. But Republicans, Geoff, see it the other way. They think they're winning the public argument here. We will see what happens when real pressure amounts.

For, right now, a leadership source told me that it really was not a good weekend. This meeting tonight matters.