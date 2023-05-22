Debt ceiling negotiations continue as Treasury says deadline is 10 days out

Subscribe to Here’s the Deal, our politics
President Biden is back at the negotiating table after cutting his trip to Asia short. His meeting with House Speaker Kevin McCarthy comes with just 10 days until the Treasury Department says it will run out of money to pay its debts. White House Correspondent Laura Barrón-López and Congressional Correspondent Lisa Desjardins report.
Geoff Bennett:
President Joe Biden and House Speaker Kevin McCarthy are back at the negotiating table in an effort to make a deal on raising the nation's debt ceiling.
Today's meeting comes after the president cut short his trip to Asia to focus on the debt limit talks here at home. Earlier this evening, both men expressed optimism.
Joe Biden, President of the United States: We need to cut spending. But we — here's the disagreement. We have to — I think we should be looking at tax loopholes and making sure the wealthy pay their fair share. I think revenue matters.
Rep. Kevin McCarthy (R-CA):
We both agree that we need to change directory, that our debt is too large. And I think, at the end of the day, we can find common ground, make our economy stronger, take care of this debt, but, more importantly, get this government moving again to curb inflation.
Following all of this, our White House correspondent, Laura Barron-Lopez and congressional correspondent Lisa Desjardins.
With a welcome to you both, Laura, we will start with you.
What's the word from the administration, as President Biden sits down with the House speaker this evening?
Laura Barron-Lopez:
From the administration today, Geoff, is that Secretary — Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen sent a letter to House Speaker Kevin McCarthy just ahead of this meeting, again warning that, as early as June 1, the government is going to reach its borrowing limit and be unable to pay its bills.
Now, despite that big warning, the White House did enter this meeting optimistic, hopeful, with two key caveats. Those caveats and sticking points, Geoff, are that, in recent days, a White House official told me that they were frustrated by GOP demands for increased cuts to food — to the food assistance program SNAP, as well as, they said, a demand from the GOP to have spending cuts go beyond the two years that the White House is proposing.
And, Lisa, where are House Republicans right now?
The House speaker has to satisfy some competing demands among his caucus as it relates to raising the debt ceiling.
Lisa Desjardins:
No question this is a difficult moment, Geoff.
Over the weekend, we saw increased influence from the Republican base, specifically conservatives. And we have seen Republicans and the speaker dig in, in what he's saying, specifically on their request for work requirements for social benefits and also for those spending cuts that they want.
But, at the same time, we have seen progressive Democrats go the other way and say those spending cuts that Republicans want would harm the poor and be bad for this country. So you're seeing, essentially, things move away from the middle, at least over this weekend. There's also an issue with strategy.
Democratic members of Congress I talk to increasingly tell me they think times on their side, that, as the clock ticks down, Republican moderates will blink. But Republicans, Geoff, see it the other way. They think they're winning the public argument here. We will see what happens when real pressure amounts.
For, right now, a leadership source told me that it really was not a good weekend. This meeting tonight matters.
And we don't have much time left.
Laura, as we have been reporting, a default would have catastrophic economic consequences. You have been looking at the polling. What do Americans make of the potential threat here?
So, we have some new polling here, Geoff, a new "PBS NewsHour"/NPR/Marist poll that is to be released tomorrow.
We asked, how should the debt ceiling negotiations advance? And 52 percent of those polled said they that there should be an increase in the debt ceiling first, followed by separate spending cut discussions; 42 percent said only increased debt ceiling with spending cuts.
We also asked, if the government defaults, who is to blame?; 43 percent said that they would blame President Biden and 45 percent said that they would blame the GOP in Congress.
Now, President Biden recently addressed this, saying, on the politics of it, that everyone would be blamed.
So, Lisa, help us with the timing here.
We have got 10 days left before the country would default. And what are the potential backup plans?
There's a lot of math involved in this negotiation.
This is the simple math, right, 10 days. Let's talk about what's needed. Speaker McCarthy himself estimated today he needs two days to write a deal, even if there was one to come tonight. We don't expect that. Two days to write it. Three days for the House to read it and pass it. That leaves five days. And five days is usually what the Senate needs to get anything done.
Now, the Senate could move a lot faster if it wants to. But, basically, this is going to be very, very close. I do want to remind our viewers that my rule of thumb here is all of these negotiations, these fiscal cliff kind of crises, they usually fail twice. This is the first kind of sign of failure over the weekend.
However, it's unusual to be this close to the deadline.
Absolutely.
Lisa Desjardins on Capitol Hill and Laura Barron-Lopez at the White House for us, tonight, thank you both.
