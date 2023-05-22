May 22, 2023PBS NewsHour full episode

Monday on the NewsHour...

Monday on the NewsHour, President Biden and House Speaker McCarthy meet to negotiate the debt limit as the deadline to avoid default approaches. Western states agree to slash the amount of water they use from the drought-stricken Colorado River. Plus, Oklahomans with disabilities struggle to access services because of long waitlists and a lack of health care workers.

Listen to the Broadcast

Subscribe to the Full Show Podcast

Segments From This Episode

Support Provided By: Learn more

More Ways to Watch