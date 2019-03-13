The stunning truth about asbestos use in the U.S.

Judy Woodruff:

If you followed any number of stories about asbestos and its role with cancer, deaths and health problems over the years, you might think it's been banned from use in the United States.

Well, that's not the case. It is true that asbestos is not used in building materials the way it once was. But it still is found in some household products, and some public health experts worry about its continued use.

Miles O'Brien is back with that story, and why the regulation and oversight of it remains a public health concern.

It's for our weekly segment on the Leading Edge of science, technology and health.