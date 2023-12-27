Leave your feedback
Wednesday on the NewsHour, we speak with the Israeli ambassador to the U.S. as Israel launches another round of heavy airstrikes in central and southern Gaza, including in refugee camps. A major caravan of migrants travels through Mexico as record numbers continue to arrive at the border. Plus, meat grown in laboratories moves closer to store shelves after clearing several regulatory hurdles.
