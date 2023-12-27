December 27, 2023PBS NewsHour full episode

Wednesday on the NewsHour...

Wednesday on the NewsHour, we speak with the Israeli ambassador to the U.S. as Israel launches another round of heavy airstrikes in central and southern Gaza, including in refugee camps. A major caravan of migrants travels through Mexico as record numbers continue to arrive at the border. Plus, meat grown in laboratories moves closer to store shelves after clearing several regulatory hurdles.

Listen to the Broadcast

Subscribe to the Full Show Podcast

Segments From This Episode

Support Provided By: Learn more

More Ways to Watch