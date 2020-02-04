Delayed caucus results send ripple effects far beyond Iowa

Judy Woodruff:

Nearly 24 hours after the Iowa caucuses started, the state's Democratic Party released its first wave of results.

The delay came after what's being described as a coding error with a phone app used by more than 1,700 caucus sites to report results. With 62 percent of precincts reporting, former South Bend, Indiana, Mayor Pete Buttigieg — or, I should say, current Mayor Pete Buttigieg — holds a narrow lead in the delegate count over Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders, 26.9 percent to 25.1.

They're followed by Massachusetts Senator Elizabeth Warren with about 18 percent, former Vice President Joe Biden with about 15 percent, and Minnesota Senator Amy Klobuchar with about 12 percent.

No other candidate has double-digit support.

John Yang reports on the reason for the delay and how the candidates responded.