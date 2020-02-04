Sen. Thune on political impact of impeachment and Trump’s State of the Union

Judy Woodruff:

For more on tomorrow's vote on acquittal or conviction, we are joined now by two senators from different parties.

First up, Senator John Thune of South Dakota. He is the second highest ranking Republican in the Senate. And he joins us from Capitol Hill.

Senator Thune, thank you very much for being here.

We just heard in Lisa's reporting that some Democratic senators are saying, the Republicans want to hide the truth from the American people. How do you answer that?