Democratic Party battles over rearranging its presidential primary calendar

Jalisa Washington-Price:

Definitely. I'm going to strongly disagree with our friend here.

Not only the case that South Carolina has a large African American population. As we know, within Black voters, they aren't a monolith, right? South Carolina is home to six HBCUs, when you're thinking about talking to the importance of education and talking to — these candidates need to talk to students and the issues that are important to them.

When you think about the large military community that's in South Carolina, issues that affect them and their family. Seniors do make a large population of the state, but they also talk about the issues that affect them. Rural voters and farmers in the state. Keeping South Carolina at the top of the primary calendar will give all of these demographics and communities an opportunity to talk about issues that are important to them.

Also too, Democrats should compete everywhere, right, not just in states that they will win. Being in a state like South Carolina can also make sure that these candidates are battle-tested when they go — when it's time to go to the general election. South Carolina is also a smaller state. A candidate that don't have — doesn't have the resources like some of the major campaigns or some of the larger campaigns can actually go into a state like South Carolina and really compete and really talk to voters where they are.

South Carolina also borders states like North Carolina and Georgia, which allows us to message to the — to voters in these states as well. So, I really have to push back with my friend here when he talks about how conservative the voters in South Carolina are. That's just not true.

The Black voters in South Carolina really align with the values that the Democratic Party has. And that includes progressive issues.