Democratic Rep. Dean Phillips explains why he wants to see a primary challenge to Biden

Rep. Dean Phillips (D-MN):

Well, and let me start by complimenting him.

I think President Biden is a remarkable man, a man who saved our country, certainly the best man for the job in the last four years, a man I honor, a man of integrity and competency and decency. And that's not the issue.

Laura, I come from the private sector. I use data to drive decisions. I use, listening to inform my decisions. And then I use instinct to help make those decisions. So, as I look at the data, as I listen, I believe I'm simply giving voice to what an overwhelming majority of the country feels right now.

It's not about the past, his policies, extraordinary, by the way. I voted for every one of them, and I help market them. I believe in him. But I also believe in what I read, what I see and what I'm feeling, and my job is to represent. And I believe that Democrats should have a thoughtful conversation now, before the primaries really begin.

We already have a competitive primary, Robert F. Kennedy and Marianne Williamson in the race already. We already have Cornel West running as a third-party candidate. I simply want to see Cornel West enter the primary. If Joe Manchin wants to run, enter the primary. I believe Democrats do better when we have choices, freedom to choose.

And the data right now is making me very concerned. And, Laura, I will just wrap with this. I woke up the morning after the 2016 election. I was living a wonderful life. My daughters, 16 and 18 at that time, woke up the next morning and were in tears. I saw fear in their eyes for the first time. I promised them I would do something. And I ran for Congress.