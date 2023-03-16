Democratic Rep. Zoe Lofgren on banking regulations, border security

Rep. Zoe Lofgren:

Well, I think we need to look in the mirror, Congress does, because we have dropped the ball.

A part of getting a handle on disorder at the border is getting an orderly immigration system, which we have failed to do. There are individuals who are coming because they're seeking employment, they're in poverty. The answer to that is to — and we need workers in the United States.

The answer to that is to have an orderly system that allows people to legally enter, work for several months, and go home with the proceeds to their countries. There are people there who are fleeing communism, who are fleeing oppression. Under American law, they have a right to have their claim of asylum to be heard. That needs to be done in an orderly way.

And we have failed to address that as well. We're spending more money on immigration enforcement today than every other federal law enforcement agency put together. Now, maybe we ought to spend more, but we need to look at the systematic problems. And it's Congress who has totally blown that.