March 16, 2023PBS NewsHour full episode

Thursday on the NewsHour...

Thursday on the NewsHour, new data shows a dramatic rise in maternal mortality and sudden infant death syndrome among Black Americans. The popular social media app TikTok says the Biden administration is pressuring it to sell the company as security concerns grow. Plus, pandemic-induced burnout causes acute nursing staff shortages in hospitals across the country.

Listen to the Broadcast

Subscribe to the Full Show Podcast

Segments From This Episode

Support Provided By: Learn more

More Ways to Watch