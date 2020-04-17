What’s holding up additional funding for U.S. small business

Lisa Desjardins:

There is progress, Judy, but there's not an agreement yet.

I don't know if we can say that there will be an agreement this weekend or not. The progress is this, Judy. Republicans have conceded to Democrats that this next round of funding extensions should include money for hospitals.

That's something Democrats said was necessary, and one reason they have not yet passed the increased money for small businesses. So, hospitals will get some increased money in this next deal. We don't know how much.

There is a sign Republicans are now considering another thing that's important to Democrats, which is making some of the small business loan money specifically available to community lenders. Democrats said some minority banks and also smaller banks were not able to get enough of that money, if any of that money.

Now, Republican Leader in the House Kevin McCarthy says he's on board with the idea of community lending money. We have to see if the White House also joins in.

This all is to say that they're making some progress, Judy. This could be on track to a vote as soon as next week, but, first, we have to have a final deal. And we don't have that yet.