Democrats Klobuchar, Warren join crowded 2020 field

Minnesota Democrat Amy Klobuchar became the fifth senator and fifth woman to announce she's joining the crowded 2020 race to take on President Trump. Meanwhile, Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren made her campaign official. Judy Woodruff reports.
Judy Woodruff:
We're less than a year from the first primary votes of the 2020 presidential election, but many of the Democratic candidates are already hitting the campaign trail.
Two U.S. senators officially joined the field this weekend.
Sen. Amy Klobuchar, D-Minn.:
To announce my candidacy for president of the United States!
(CHEERING AND APPLAUSE)
Judy Woodruff:
In heavy snow and freezing temperatures , on the banks of the Mississippi River, Minnesota Senator Amy Klobuchar threw her hat into the crowded 2020 race to take on President Trump.
She's the fifth senator and fifth woman in the Democratic field, out of the nine candidates who've announced so far. Klobuchar touted her ability to reach across the aisle and made her case to Midwestern working-class voters, many of whom voted for Trump in 2016.
Sen. Amy Klobuchar, D-Minn.:
As your president, I will look you in the eye. I will tell you what I think. I will focus on getting things done.
(CHEERING AND APPLAUSE)
Man:
Senator Elizabeth Warren!
Judy Woodruff:
In her own home state, Massachusetts, Senator Elizabeth Warren made her campaign official. Campaigning later in Iowa, the frequent target of Mr. Trump responded with her sharpest attacks on his presidency and the potential outcome of the ongoing Russia investigations.
Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass.:
By the time we get to 2020, Donald Trump may not even be president.
(CHEERING AND APPLAUSE)
Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass.:
In fact, he may not even be a free person.
(CHEERING AND APPLAUSE)
Judy Woodruff:
Other Democrats are crisscrossing the early states and making their case to key groups. New York Senator Kirsten Gillibrand spoke outside a church in South Carolina, a state where more than a quarter of residents are African-American.
Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand, D-N.Y.:
President Trump is tearing this country apart at the seams, dividing us at every racial, religious, and socioeconomic background he can find.
Judy Woodruff:
The Palmetto State is also where New Jersey Senator Cory Booker, one OF two black Democrats running, campaigned this morning.
Sen. Cory Booker, D-N.J.:
People in my community don't care about political posturing. They don't care what I am against. They want to know what I'm for.
