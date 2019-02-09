WATCH: U.S. Sen. Elizabeth Warren enters 2020 presidential race

Second-term Democratic U.S. Sen. Elizabeth Warren is expected to make her bid for the 2020 presidential election official today at 11 a.m. from Lawrence, Massachusetts, in New England, where residents voted by a landslide in 2016 for former Democratic candidate Hillary Clinton.

Watch the announcement in the media player above.

Warren will be the ninth Democratic candidate to make an official bid, joining U.S. Sen. Kamala Harris and U.S. Sen. Cory Booker and more, while U.S. Sen. Amy Klobuchar is expected to be the 10th on Sunday.