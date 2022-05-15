Democrats shift messaging ahead of midterm elections to paint Republicans as too extreme

Democrats are crafting a new message as they grapple with how to position themselves in November’s midterm elections, in which rising inflation and gas prices remain the biggest obstacles. President Biden has been testing his new messaging strategy while drawing a contrast with the GOP and warning of Republican extremism. Anat Shenker-Osirio, of Aso Communications, joins Geoff Bennett to discuss.

