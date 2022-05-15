Why a key Pennsylvania primary race could set the tone for candidates nationwide

The race to fill the open Senate seat in Pennsylvania could be an early test of the Democrats' new messaging strategy. It's already one of the most hotly-contested elections this year. Lisa Dejardins reports.

Lisa Desjardins

Tess Conciatori

