Why a key Pennsylvania primary race could set the tone for candidates nationwide

Lisa Desjardins
Kyle Midura
Tess Conciatori
The race to fill the open Senate seat in Pennsylvania could be an early test of the Democrats' new messaging strategy. It's already one of the most hotly-contested elections this year. Lisa Dejardins reports.
Lisa Desjardins is a correspondent for PBS NewsHour, where she covers news from the U.S. Capitol while also traveling across the country to report on how decisions in Washington affect people where they live and work.
Tess Conciatori is a politics production assistant at PBS NewsHour.
