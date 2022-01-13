Democrats’ voting rights legislation ‘on ice’ with opposition to filibuster change

Lisa Desjardins:

Democrats have always had a very small needle to thread. That needle became much smaller today with Senator Sinema's announcement, even though that was somewhat expected.

Let me tell you where things stand. Right now, we expect the Senate to pick up those voting rights bills that you reported passing in the House. But we don't know when. That's because one senator, Senator Schatz of Hawaii, is quarantined with the coronavirus. We expect him to return this weekend.

So, we're still waiting on timing for when this debate over voting rights will begin, but we do expect it to. But the big question still remains: What is the endgame here for Democrats? I was told by multiple senators I spoke with today, as well as leadership sources, that Democrats still have not decided exactly what rules change they will vote on when it comes to it.

The deadline for that, set by Senator Schumer, was Monday. As we know, there is not the vote to erase the 60-vote hurdle in the Senate. But there is still talk of trying to change things, so that perhaps a talking filibuster is imposed.

There's a lot of discussion. There is not a lot of clarity. And, Judy, note this. Up on the Hill, it really struck me today, no president in U.S. history has more experience in the U.S. Senate than this one, not by a long shot. But here he is unable to convince two members of his own party that they need to change the institution for the good of democracy.

And I just don't sense those dynamics changing yet. But we will watch closely in the next day.