Democrats wrangle over high-stakes agenda as crunch time approaches

Lisa Desjardins:

Judy, Democrats wanted to get this through the Senate by Christmas, you will remember. It looks like there's a very slim chance, if any, that that will happen.

As we stand, of course, now just a little over a week until Christmas, there is not a fully fledged bill yet, and there are not yet 50 senators on board.

So, let's talk about the two scheduling problems that are important to know. First, one involves the Senate parliamentarian. As many of our viewers know, this bill must go through a process called reconciliation, which means it must show budgetary effect.

Elizabeth MacDonough, the parliamentarian judges that. She, however, is recovering from a diagnosis of stage three cancer. And so, in addition to this being a difficult bill for her to render opinions on — behind closed doors, she's trying to give Democrats guidance — it has taken longer than usual because of her health.

The second issue, Senator Joe Manchin. He has not yet signed on to the provisions of this bill. He is in meetings daily, sometimes, I'm told, hourly, on this. Everyone wants him to sign on. But he is not there yet.