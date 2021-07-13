Dems in Congress lack ‘sense of urgency’ on voting rights, NAACP president says

Yamiche Alcindor:

We get a different view now from Derrick Johnson. He is the president and CEO of the NAACP.

Last week, he met with President Biden to discuss voting rights, along with other civil rights leaders.

President Johnson, thank you so much for joining us here.

President Biden just delivered one of the most passionate speeches of his presidency. He called for a new coalition to be formed to push back on these voting laws. My question, though, is, what do you want to see in addition to these powerful words?

Are you seeing enough action behind these words?