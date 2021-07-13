Texas Dems encouraging federal takeover of elections, GOP Rep. Taylor says

Rep. Van Taylor:

Well, I mean, the hypocrisy is just — is rich.

You take the United States who comes from the state of Delaware. There's no early voting in Delaware. And he's trying to lecture Texas about expanding its early voting opportunities. I mean, it's just — it's hard to fathom where he's coming from.

At the end of the day, Texas — and I like to say, in my home county, Collin County, we have done a lot to pioneer and innovate and get more people to the ballot box. And we actually had one of the highest voter participation of any county in the state of Texas, and we want to see more people vote. Voting is a good thing. It makes our democracy full.

But you want to have people that have confidence in their voting system. And this kind of rank hypocrisy of someone lecturing you and saying, hey, we don't have early voting, but you do, you're the one that are trying to suppress the vote, is just — it's just absurd.