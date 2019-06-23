Dems look for edge amid jam-packed presidential debate

Jeff Greenfield:

To me, part of the responsibility is on the moderators to ask questions that actually push a candidate to say something substantive about herself or himself.

I would, for instance, be very interested in hearing Elizabeth Warren answer the question, if you think the wealth tax that you propose is such a good idea, how come almost every country that's tried it has abandoned it because it's too difficult.

I think the Biden questions instead of the obvious ones,what did you mean by saying that you can work with James Eastland is to ask a broader question is that so many of the people that he cites and working with have literally not been in the Senate for 30 years and isn't this an indication that you may be past your prime?

So it is up to the moderators in this very wide field to try to zero in, particularly on the more credible candidates and ask some tough questions about where they stand.