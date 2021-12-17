Dems reconsider tweaking filibuster as immigration, voting rights plans get stonewalled

Lisa Desjardins:

First, a quick reminder that Democrats have 50 votes in the Senate, a Senate which usually requires 60 votes to get past a filibuster, which can block almost any piece of legislation to do that.

To get past that, they're trying to use a budget reconciliation process to pass many pieces of the Biden bind agenda. And one of them is what you just mentioned, immigration reform.

But it turned — last night, we have learned that their plan is not going to pass muster for this budgetary process. Let's remind people exactly what that plan was, quickly. First of all, Democrats were proposing parole. That would be a status that could not lead to a path to citizenship, but would give a legalized status to some six or seven million people in this country right now who are undocumented.

And, last night, we did play the voices from interviews that our producer Saher Khan has done with some DACA recipients and TPS, temporary protected status, recipients. Those voices are important. And they have been listening to the words especially of the Senate parliamentarian.

It is the Senate parliamentarian who decided whether or not those proposals were going to fit this budgetary reconciliation muster. Do they have enough of a budgetary effect?

Here's what Elizabeth MacDonough, the parliamentarian wrote, according to e-mail provided to me by some sources.

She said: "These are substantial policy changes with lasting effects, just like those we previously considered from Democrats. And those effects outweigh the budgetary impact."

Essentially, they're saying this is more of a policy change. It's not a budgetary change. As you can imagine, Democrats very distressed about this, upset, including some members of the Congressional Hispanic Caucus.

Three of those members wrote this today in response, saying that Democrats have to do everything they can to get to a path to citizenship for undocumented immigrants, even if that means disregarding the Senate parliamentarian. So that leads to this question.

Can Democrats overrule the parliamentarian yesterday? Yes, Judy, they can. But, politically, there is not the sense that they would do that. There's not 50 votes to do that. So this led us to talk to those undocumented — those DACA recipients and others today for their reaction to this news.

And I want to go to a one of those folks that we talked to, Daishi Tanaka, who told us what his reaction was today.