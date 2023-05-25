DeSantis presidential announcement highlights Elon Musk’s transformation of Twitter

Ever since Elon Musk bought Twitter, he’s been clear that he sees his platform as a place for free speech, especially as a space for conservative voices, who he feels have been silenced too often. That was part of the backdrop when Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis launched his presidential campaign on Twitter Spaces. Geoff Bennett discussed Musk’s plans and vision for Twitter with Philip Bump.

