May 25, 2023PBS NewsHour full episode

Thursday on the NewsHour...

Thursday on the NewsHour, migrants at the southern border find themselves stuck in limbo amid a shift in United States immigration policies. Debt ceiling negotiations see progress on spending cuts but a deal to avoid a national default remains elusive. Plus, three years after the murder of George Floyd, the new police chief in Minneapolis discusses the department's future and the need for reform.

