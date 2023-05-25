Subscribe to Here’s the Deal, our politics
Thursday on the NewsHour, migrants at the southern border find themselves stuck in limbo amid a shift in United States immigration policies. Debt ceiling negotiations see progress on spending cuts but a deal to avoid a national default remains elusive. Plus, three years after the murder of George Floyd, the new police chief in Minneapolis discusses the department's future and the need for reform.
