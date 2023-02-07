Desperate rescues continue in Turkey and Syria as earthquake death toll rises by thousands

Jane Ferguson:

Thousands were already displaced before the quakes after a decade of war in neighboring Syria. Thousands more have now been displaced by the disaster.

Survivors in Malatya are crammed into tents, sitting on cardboard boxes for beds. But the tents are filling up quickly, and many families were left to wait in the cold for a spot. Across the border in Northern Syria, rescue crews in Idlib face a daunting challenge combing through mountains of rubble, some with only their bare hands, desperately searching for signs of life.

Farther north in Haram, shouts echoed across a crowded rescue site as a little girl was plucked from the rubble and carried to safety. Hospitals and health clinics across Northern Syria are overwhelmed. Many of those facilities were already understaffed and ill-equipped after years of war.