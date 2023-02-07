President Joe Biden’s 2023 State of the Union address

WATCH: Biden envisions hundreds of thousands more jobs to rebuild U.S. pride

By Justin Stabley

February 7, 2023PBS NewsHour full episode

Tuesday on the NewsHour...

Tuesday on the NewsHour, desperate rescue efforts continue in Turkey and Syria as the earthquake death toll rises by thousands. President Biden prepares to deliver the annual State of the Union Address and potentially signal his reelection campaign. Plus, federal authorities foil an attempt by racially-motivated extremists to use assault weapons to bring down Baltimore’s electrical grid.

