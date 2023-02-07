Subscribe to Here’s the Deal, our politics
President Joe Biden’s 2023 State of the Union address
WATCH: Biden envisions hundreds of thousands more jobs to rebuild U.S. pride
By Associated Press
Live updates: State of the Union 2023
The state of our union, in 6 charts
By Jenna Cohen, Hannah Grabenstein, Joshua Barajas
By Justin Stabley
Tuesday on the NewsHour, desperate rescue efforts continue in Turkey and Syria as the earthquake death toll rises by thousands. President Biden prepares to deliver the annual State of the Union Address and potentially signal his reelection campaign. Plus, federal authorities foil an attempt by racially-motivated extremists to use assault weapons to bring down Baltimore’s electrical grid.
