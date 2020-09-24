Despite bipartisan concerns, Global Media Agency CEO ignores congressional subpoena

Judy Woodruff:

Today, in the House Foreign Affairs Committee hearing room, there was an empty chair for Michael Pack, the CEO of the U.S. Agency for Global Media.

Pack ignored a subpoena from lawmakers, who today expressed bipartisan concern that he has politicized and mismanaged media outlets that helped the U.S. win the Cold War, including Voice of America.

Nick Schifrin begins our report with another action by Pack, foreign VOA journalists being forced to leave the U.S.