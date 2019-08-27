Despite Epstein’s death, his accusers vow their fight for justice endures

Renae Merle:

Yes, several of the women said that they had come forward simply because the Manhattan federal prosecutors had brought up this case and they thought, for the first time, they were going to get a chance to take their complaints to court.

And so they were telling their stories for the first time. And some of them went into some really graphic detail in telling the stories of how Epstein had raped them. One women talked about going to his island when she was 16 or 17 years old, and being called to his room late at night, and what happened after there, really just impacted her life for a really long time.

So a lot of it — some of it was really just very graphic detail of the abuse that went on.