Despite improving conditions, COVID will ‘scar’ a generation of health care workers

Dr. Craig Spencer:

Right.

I said this probably about a week or two after we chatted last year, that COVID was going to scar a generation of health care workers. Now, COVID had really only significantly impacted New York and the surrounding region by that time, but we have seen what it's done all over the country to health care providers, front-line workers everywhere around the U.S.

And I stand by it. COVID will indeed scar a generation of health care workers. Look, there are friends of mine that have gotten sick with this virus. I have lost friends and colleagues to this virus. We know that 115,000 health care workers around the world have already died from COVID-19, and more are being added every single day.

I think we processed this initially, after we were able to get over some of the physical exhaustion, the mental exhaustion hit. And when that tidal wave hit and then finally went back out to sea, we were able to assess the damage. And a lot of us still have mental health challenges, PTSD, the images of things that we saw and did and ways that we couldn't help when we wanted to.

And that's going to linger with us. I think some of us have found healthy ways to manage that. And I still think that there are many amongst us who still deal with the impact of what we saw, what we did every single day, and will for quite some time.